Lobster may be on the menu for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NYC nuptuals
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Nicki Gostin of Page Six about the rumored wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce this weekend in New York City.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Nicki Gostin of Page Six about the rumored wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce this weekend in New York City.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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