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New York City to hold multiple celebrations during scorching Fourth of July weekend

NPR | By Steve Kastenbaum
Published July 2, 2026 at 4:43 AM MDT

Fireworks, tall ships, a hotdog eating contest. New York City will host it all, as temperatures near 100 degrees this Fourth of July weekend.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Kastenbaum

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