New York City to hold multiple celebrations during scorching Fourth of July weekend
Fireworks, tall ships, a hotdog eating contest. New York City will host it all, as temperatures near 100 degrees this Fourth of July weekend.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Fireworks, tall ships, a hotdog eating contest. New York City will host it all, as temperatures near 100 degrees this Fourth of July weekend.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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