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Russia attacks Ukraine's capital, killing more than a dozen people

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis,
A Martínez
Published July 2, 2026 at 2:47 AM MDT

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine's capital overnight into Thursday, with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, killing several people.

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Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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