Thoughts on the Nation's Birthday in Bristol, Rhode Island
We talk with Heidi Vermilyea, who runs the souvenir stand for the Bristol, R.I., Fourth of July celebration, the nation's oldest observance of the holiday.
Copyright 2026 Ocean State Media
We talk with Heidi Vermilyea, who runs the souvenir stand for the Bristol, R.I., Fourth of July celebration, the nation's oldest observance of the holiday.
Copyright 2026 Ocean State Media
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