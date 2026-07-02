Trump raked in more than $1B through crypto ventures, federal filing shows
President Trump and his family took in more than $1 billion last year through crypto businesses, a federal filing released Wednesday revealed.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump and his family took in more than $1 billion last year through crypto businesses, a federal filing released Wednesday revealed.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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