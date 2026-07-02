U.S. defeats Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup knockout round
The U.S. beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 in a World Cup knockout round Wednesday. The U.S. now advances to the Round of 16, where they will face Belgium on July 6.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The U.S. beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 in a World Cup knockout round Wednesday. The U.S. now advances to the Round of 16, where they will face Belgium on July 6.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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