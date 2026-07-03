250th birthday events threaten to be derailed by heat wave
Tomorrow, the United States of America celebrates its 250th anniversary. The planning of events has been marked by the cancellation of long scheduled programs.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Tomorrow, the United States of America celebrates its 250th anniversary. The planning of events has been marked by the cancellation of long scheduled programs.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.