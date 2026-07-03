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America's 'flop' of a sesquicentennial

NPR | By Rachel Treisman
Published July 3, 2026 at 2:15 PM MDT

Philadelphia hosted a hugely successful World's Fair to mark the U.S. centennial in 1876. The city hosted another one 50 years later for the sesquicentennial, but things didn't go smoothly.

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Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman

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