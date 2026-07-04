Celebrating this July 4 by exploring films and TV shows that portray the American dream
The U.S. is turning 250 this weekend. To mark the anniversary, we discuss the films and TV series that best depict the American dream.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The U.S. is turning 250 this weekend. To mark the anniversary, we discuss the films and TV series that best depict the American dream.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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