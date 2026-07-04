From Lead Belly to Tupac: a prison history of music
In his book 'The Midnight Special', author Colin Asher traces how prisons and the criminal justice system shaped American music, from Lead Belly and Johnny Cash to Tupac.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In his book 'The Midnight Special', author Colin Asher traces how prisons and the criminal justice system shaped American music, from Lead Belly and Johnny Cash to Tupac.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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