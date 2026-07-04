Week in Politics: U.S. turns 250 under record heat; worries over the future
Today's Independence Day celebrations may be tamped down by severe heat and, according to a NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, worry about the future.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Today's Independence Day celebrations may be tamped down by severe heat and, according to a NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, worry about the future.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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