Gregg Hurwitz discusses his new thriller 'The Delivery'
A family gains a humanoid personal assistant who knows too much and not enough. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Gregg Hurtwitz about his new thriller "The Delivery."
Copyright 2026 NPR
A family gains a humanoid personal assistant who knows too much and not enough. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Gregg Hurtwitz about his new thriller "The Delivery."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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