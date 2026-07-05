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Hong Kong's 'sound of silence': 6 years under the national security law

NPR | By Danny Vincent
Published July 5, 2026 at 3:03 PM MDT

Six years after Beijing imposed its National Security Law, many of Hong Kong's opposition voices have gone silent. Danny Vincent looks at what's changed.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Danny Vincent

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