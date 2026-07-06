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Earthquake-ravaged Venezuela marked its Independence Day yesterday

NPR | By John Otis
Published July 6, 2026 at 3:02 PM MDT

Venezuela marked its Independence Day amid the aftermath of twin earthquakes and sweeping political change following the U.S.-led removal of Nicolás Maduro.

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