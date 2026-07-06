Earthquake-ravaged Venezuela marked its Independence Day yesterday
Venezuela marked its Independence Day amid the aftermath of twin earthquakes and sweeping political change following the U.S.-led removal of Nicolás Maduro.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Venezuela marked its Independence Day amid the aftermath of twin earthquakes and sweeping political change following the U.S.-led removal of Nicolás Maduro.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.