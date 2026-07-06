Crews responding to vegetation fire near Mountain Cove Road

Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near Mountain Cove Road. The fire has been named the Claremont Fire.

According to incident command and radio traffic, the fire is currently estimated at approximately 100 acres and is moving uphill. PulsePoint also shows a residential fire in the area.

Additional engines have been requested to help with structure triage and air resources are also being requested to support firefighting efforts. The Boise Fire Department issued an emergency alert asking people to avoid the Hulls Gulch trail system until further notice.

1 of 2 — Claremont Fire 2026 Tom Michael / Boise State Public Radio 2 of 2 — Claremont Fire 2026 Tom Michael / Boise State Public Radio

We'll continue to share updates as more information becomes available.

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