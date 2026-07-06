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Crews responding to vegetation fire near Mountain Cove Road

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published July 6, 2026 at 2:37 PM MDT
AlertWest

Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near Mountain Cove Road. The fire has been named the Claremont Fire.

According to incident command and radio traffic, the fire is currently estimated at approximately 100 acres and is moving uphill. PulsePoint also shows a residential fire in the area.

Additional engines have been requested to help with structure triage and air resources are also being requested to support firefighting efforts. The Boise Fire Department issued an emergency alert asking people to avoid the Hulls Gulch trail system until further notice.

1 of 2  — Claremont Fire 2026
Tom Michael / Boise State Public Radio
2 of 2  — Claremont Fire 2026
Tom Michael / Boise State Public Radio

We'll continue to share updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio
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News Wildfires 2026
Katie Kloppenburg
I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio. I help improve our social media presence and build an audience on different platforms. I study analytics to make adjustments to strategy and try to reach as many people as I can with our content.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

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