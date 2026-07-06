Ex-Marine says military veterans running for office advance bipartisan politics
A former Marine says in a new book that military veterans running for office can bring Washington the courage to work across party lines.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A former Marine says in a new book that military veterans running for office can bring Washington the courage to work across party lines.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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