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Kenya grapples with reduced U.S. aid

NPR | By Ari Daniel
Published July 6, 2026 at 2:27 PM MDT

Purity Wambui was diagnosed with TB when it was pretty far advanced. It's possible that had health funding from the U.S. not been reduced, the illness may have been caught in time to save her.

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Ari Daniel
Ari Daniel is a reporter for NPR's Science desk where he covers global health and development.
See stories by Ari Daniel

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