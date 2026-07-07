Pastor Doug Wilson on why he believes the U.S. should be a Christian theocracy
NPR's Leila Fadel asks Pastor Doug Wilson, who recently gave a sermon at the Pentagon, why he wants the U.S. to become a Christian theocracy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel asks Pastor Doug Wilson, who recently gave a sermon at the Pentagon, why he wants the U.S. to become a Christian theocracy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.