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Ukraine to press NATO for anti-ballistic air defense after latest Russian attacks

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis
Published July 7, 2026 at 4:44 AM MDT

Ukraine pushes allies in NATO for anti-ballistic air defense after the latest major Russian attacks kill more than 20 in Kyiv and surrounding area.

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Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis

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