Former U.S. envoy reacts to Iran strikes and NATO summit
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns regarding this week's developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict -- and the NATO summit this week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns regarding this week's developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict -- and the NATO summit this week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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