Retired general on whether Iran has damaged U.S. military assets in the Gulf region
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with retired four-star general Joseph Votel about U.S. bases in the Middle East in the midst of the Iran War.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with retired four-star general Joseph Votel about U.S. bases in the Middle East in the midst of the Iran War.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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