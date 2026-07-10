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Some Republican states push for new college accreditation agency

Georgia Public Broadcasting | By Orlando Montoya
Published July 10, 2026 at 2:48 AM MDT

Some Republican states are starting a new college accreditation agency to increase what they call "intellectual diversity".

Copyright 2026 GPB - Georgia Public Broadcasting
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Orlando Montoya

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