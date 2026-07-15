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Acting AG Todd Blanche faces high-stakes confirmation hearing

NPR | By Ryan Lucas,
A Martínez
Published July 15, 2026 at 4:49 AM MDT

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche will be on Capitol Hill Wednesday for his high-stakes confirmation hearing to lead the Justice Department permanently.

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Morning Edition
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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