Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on the confirmation hearing for AG nominee Todd Blanche
NPR's Leila Fadel asks Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff what he plans to ask Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche at his confirmation hearing.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel asks Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff what he plans to ask Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche at his confirmation hearing.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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