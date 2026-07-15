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Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on the confirmation hearing for AG nominee Todd Blanche

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published July 15, 2026 at 4:49 AM MDT

NPR's Leila Fadel asks Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff what he plans to ask Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche at his confirmation hearing.

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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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