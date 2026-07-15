© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spain heading to World Cup final after defeating France 2-0

NPR | By Steve Futterman,
A Martínez
Published July 15, 2026 at 2:48 AM MDT

Spain beat a lackluster French team in Tuesday's World Cup semifinal. The final will be decided Wednesday, as England faces current world champion Argentina.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Steve Futterman
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate