Spain heading to World Cup final after defeating France 2-0
Spain beat a lackluster French team in Tuesday's World Cup semifinal. The final will be decided Wednesday, as England faces current world champion Argentina.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Spain beat a lackluster French team in Tuesday's World Cup semifinal. The final will be decided Wednesday, as England faces current world champion Argentina.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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