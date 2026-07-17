Rep. Jim Himes reacts to Trump's speech on election security
NPR's A Martinez discusses President Trump's speech on election security with Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez discusses President Trump's speech on election security with Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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