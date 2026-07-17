© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

World leaders meet in D.C. to discuss left-wing political violence

NPR | By Odette Yousef,
A Martínez
Published July 17, 2026 at 2:43 AM MDT

Leaders from roughly 60 countries gathered in Washington, DC, to discuss what top Trump administration officials are calling an urgent threat: far left terrorism.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Odette Yousef
Odette Yousef is a National Security correspondent focusing on extremism.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate