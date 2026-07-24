Food insecurity remains dire in Gaza despite fewer going hungry, report says
NPR's Debbie Elliott speaks with Carl Skau, acting executive director of the U.N. World Food Programme, about a new report on food security in Gaza.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Debbie Elliott speaks with Carl Skau, acting executive director of the U.N. World Food Programme, about a new report on food security in Gaza.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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