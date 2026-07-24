Start-up gets government approval to send space mirror into orbit. Is reflected sunlight a good idea?

Reflect Orbital received permission from the Federal Communications Commission to launch a satellite designed to bounce sunlight back to dark parts of the Earth.

The start-up hopes to eventually send space mirrors into orbit. It claims the reflected sunlight could power solar panels, illuminate work sites and even aid in rescue operations. But is it a good idea?

Host Scott Tong discusses the implications of the experimental technology with Lindsay DeMarchi, a policy analyst with The Aerospace Corporation, a nonprofit and nonpartisan research and development center that receives federal funds.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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