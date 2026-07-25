Exploring the history of the telephone and how it reshaped the world
As part of NPR's 250th anniversary series America in Pursuit, we're taking a look back at one of America's most significant inventions: the telephone.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As part of NPR's 250th anniversary series America in Pursuit, we're taking a look back at one of America's most significant inventions: the telephone.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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