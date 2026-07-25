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Exploring the history of the telephone and how it reshaped the world

NPR | By Debbie Elliott,
Zephyr WeinreichDaniel Ofman
Published July 25, 2026 at 3:04 PM MDT

As part of NPR's 250th anniversary series America in Pursuit, we're taking a look back at one of America's most significant inventions: the telephone.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
See stories by Debbie Elliott
Zephyr Weinreich
Daniel Ofman

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