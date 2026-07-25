© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The bridge is up but the party is off: U.S. and Canada skip joint ribbon-cutting

NPR | By Sheena Rossiter
Published July 25, 2026 at 5:43 AM MDT

The U.S. and Canada are opening a bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, without celebration as wildfires and tariffs increase tensions.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Weekend Edition Saturday
Sheena Rossiter

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate