The bridge is up but the party is off: U.S. and Canada skip joint ribbon-cutting
The U.S. and Canada are opening a bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, without celebration as wildfires and tariffs increase tensions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The U.S. and Canada are opening a bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, without celebration as wildfires and tariffs increase tensions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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