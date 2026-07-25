Trump administration employs new legal paths for tariffs after Supreme Court defeat
The Trump administration has employed a number of new paths for its tariff regime after the Supreme Court invalidated earlier tariffs.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Trump administration has employed a number of new paths for its tariff regime after the Supreme Court invalidated earlier tariffs.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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