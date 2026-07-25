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Trump administration employs new legal paths for tariffs after Supreme Court defeat

NPR | By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published July 25, 2026 at 5:43 AM MDT

The Trump administration has employed a number of new paths for its tariff regime after the Supreme Court invalidated earlier tariffs.

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Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben

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