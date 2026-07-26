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Maine Senate Dems Nominee

NPR | By Steve Mistler,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published July 26, 2026 at 6:25 AM MDT

Maine Democrats have chosen their candidate to run against incumbent GOP Sen. Susan Collins. Troy Jackson, former state lawmaker, steps in where the scandal-plagued Graham Platner stepped out.

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Weekend Edition Sunday
Steve Mistler
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe

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