Maine Senate Dems Nominee
Maine Democrats have chosen their candidate to run against incumbent GOP Sen. Susan Collins. Troy Jackson, former state lawmaker, steps in where the scandal-plagued Graham Platner stepped out.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Maine Democrats have chosen their candidate to run against incumbent GOP Sen. Susan Collins. Troy Jackson, former state lawmaker, steps in where the scandal-plagued Graham Platner stepped out.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.