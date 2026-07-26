Sony says it will stop producing physical discs for PlayStation games
Sony's Playstation games once ran solely on discs. But with advances in technology, physical discs are unnecessary, and the company will soon stop making them.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Sony's Playstation games once ran solely on discs. But with advances in technology, physical discs are unnecessary, and the company will soon stop making them.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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