© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sony says it will stop producing physical discs for PlayStation games

NPR
Published July 26, 2026 at 5:58 AM MDT

Sony's Playstation games once ran solely on discs. But with advances in technology, physical discs are unnecessary, and the company will soon stop making them.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Weekend Edition Sunday

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate