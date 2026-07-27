Pentagon changes how it releases casualty data as Iran conflict continues
As U.S. service member deaths and injuries from Iranian attacks increased last week, the Pentagon shifted how it releases information on casualties.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As U.S. service member deaths and injuries from Iranian attacks increased last week, the Pentagon shifted how it releases information on casualties.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.