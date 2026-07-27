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U.S. and Iran pause airstrikes as diplomatic efforts move forward

NPR | By Jane Arraf,
A Martínez
Published July 27, 2026 at 2:43 AM MDT

Oman says talks with Iran on reopening the Strait of Hormuz are making progress, as Tehran pauses retaliatory attacks after the U.S. suspends its strikes.

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Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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