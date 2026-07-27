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Utah's biggest holiday recognizes the legacy of a Native massacre

NPR | By Ciara Hulet
Published July 27, 2026 at 3:20 PM MDT

Pioneer Day is Utah's 4th of July, celebrating Mormon pioneers' arrival. This year, a rare acknowledgement of a Native American massacre of which little is spoken.

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All Things Considered
Ciara Hulet
[Copyright 2024 KUER 90.1]

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