Artist Betye Saar, who used repurposed objects to reclaim identity, has died at 99
The artist, who died days away from her 100th birthday, transformed found and recycled objects into art about identity and spirituality.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The artist, who died days away from her 100th birthday, transformed found and recycled objects into art about identity and spirituality.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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