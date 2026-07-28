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Artist Betye Saar, who used repurposed objects to reclaim identity, has died at 99

NPR | By Chloe Veltman
Published July 28, 2026 at 2:31 PM MDT

The artist, who died days away from her 100th birthday, transformed found and recycled objects into art about identity and spirituality.

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Chloe Veltman
Chloe Veltman is a correspondent on NPR's Culture Desk.

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