In 'All Her Fault,' Sarah Snook carries the family, and the blame
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Sarah Snook, star of the limited series "All Her Fault," about parenting and the emotional and physical demands of her roles.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Sarah Snook, star of the limited series "All Her Fault," about parenting and the emotional and physical demands of her roles.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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