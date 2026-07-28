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In 'All Her Fault,' Sarah Snook carries the family, and the blame

NPR | By Jordan-Marie Smith,
Sarah HandelSacha Pfeiffer
Published July 28, 2026 at 2:33 PM MDT

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Sarah Snook, star of the limited series "All Her Fault," about parenting and the emotional and physical demands of her roles.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer

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