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Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.

Kill your lawn, plant native flowers

NPR | By Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Published July 28, 2026 at 2:23 PM MDT

Traditional lawns may be green, but that doesn't mean they're good for the environment. The team at NPR's Life Kit podcast report on one lawn alternative that's gaining popularity.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Celia Llopis-Jepsen

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