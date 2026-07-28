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Survey finds most Americans believe corruption is a problem in politics

NPR | By Mara Liasson,
Leila Fadel
Published July 28, 2026 at 2:42 AM MDT

Voters indicate they're increasingly concerned about corruption in public office. A new survey indicates that concern spans the political spectrum.

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Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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