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Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.

Trump, Thune and many others remember late Sen. Lindsey Graham

NPR | By Kai McNamee
Published July 28, 2026 at 2:14 PM MDT

Funeral services for Lindsey Graham took place across Washington today. Family, friends and colleagues gathered to honor the South Carolina Republican's legacy.

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All Things Considered
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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