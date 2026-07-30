Did a 1940s mathematician find a fascist loophole in the U.S. Constitution?

In 1947, mathematician Kurt Gödel believed he had found a loophole in the U.S. Constitution which would allow for a legal fascist dictatorship in the U.S. He never quite spelled out what that loophole was, but the Endless Thread team talked to a Gödel expert about what it might be.

Amory Sivertson and Ben Brock Johnson talk with philosopher and author Rebecca Newberger Goldstein.

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