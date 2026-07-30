Kalimotxo and solomo, Boise? Prepare for the feast of San Inazio

Saint Ignatius, or Ignatius of Loyola (1491-1556), founded the religious order of the Society of Jesuits.

“He’s considered the patron saint of the Basques,” said Lael Uberuaga, one of Boise’s best know-it-alls for all thingsBasque.

“So, his feast day is July 31.”

Ignatius died July 31, 1556, and the feast that honors him is celebrated in hundreds of communities across the globe – from the Basque Country (where he was born) to Rome (at the mother church of the Jesuits) to Idaho. Early Basque sheepherders brought their celebrations to Idaho and Boise’s Basque Center has celebrated San Inazio for more than a quarter century.

Bryan Day Boiseko Gazteak dancers

“So many towns in the Basque Country have their own annual festival and we brought that into Boise, we were like, ‘OK, let’s do San Ignazio,’” said Uberuaga. “Thousands of people will visit the Basque Block. And it’s a weekend festival.”

Uberuaga visited with George Prentice to share a bit of history and a lot of detail on how to celebrate San Inazio in 2026, including the world-class sports competitions, the all-ages dancing and some of the best Basque food and drink you’ll have this summer.





FRIDAY, JULY 31

5 p.m. – BFA exhibition game

BFA exhibition game 5:45 p.m. – Friends and Family Night at the Center. Please bring a pintxo to share!

Friends and Family Night at the Center. 6 p.m. – BFA exhibition game

BFA exhibition game 7 p.m. – Women’s Handball Semi Final Game 1

Women’s Handball Semi Final Game 1 7:30 p.m. – Women’s Handball Semi Final Game 2

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

7 a.m. – Basque Open at Warm Springs Golf Course

Basque Open at Warm Springs Golf Course 10 a.m. – BFA exhibition game

BFA exhibition game 11 a.m. – Basquing on the Block

Boiseko Gazteak Performance Txantxangorriak Performance Oinkari Basque Dancers Performance

Basquing on the Block 2 p.m. – BFA exhibition game

BFA exhibition game 3 p.m. – BFA exhibition game

BFA exhibition game 4 p.m. – Women’s Handball Final

Leal Uberuaga San Inazio Pilota

Women’s Handball Final 7 p.m. – Mass with the Boise Oñati Dancers and Biotzetik Basque Choir at St. John’s Cathedral

Mass with the Boise Oñati Dancers and Biotzetik Basque Choir at St. John’s Cathedral 8:30 p.m. – Bertsolaritza on the Block

Bertsolaritza on the Block 9 p.m. – Street Dance on the Basque Block

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2



6:45 p.m. – Bertsolaritza on the Block

Bertsolaritza on the Block 7 p.m. – Women’s Doubles Handball Exhibition

Women’s Doubles Handball Exhibition 7:15 p.m. – Txantxangorriak Performance

Txantxangorriak Performance 8 p.m. – Street Dance on the Basque Block

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren online.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio