'I still get goosebumps': Tori Penso on being a referee and her World Cup first
NPR's A Martinez speaks with soccer referee Tori Penso about being the first American woman to lead an officiating crew in a Men's World Cup match.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with soccer referee Tori Penso about being the first American woman to lead an officiating crew in a Men's World Cup match.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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