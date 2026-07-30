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'I still get goosebumps': Tori Penso on being a referee and her World Cup first

NPR | By A Martínez
Published July 30, 2026 at 2:40 AM MDT

NPR's A Martinez speaks with soccer referee Tori Penso about being the first American woman to lead an officiating crew in a Men's World Cup match.

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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