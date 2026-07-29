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This filmmaker traced his brother's mysterious 1971 death to Vietnam

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published July 29, 2026 at 10:08 AM MDT
'Jimmy in Saigon' opens Friday, July 31st at The Flicks in Boise.
Dark Sky Pictures
'Jimmy in Saigon' opens Friday, July 31st at The Flicks in Boise.

Peter McDowell didn’t know his brother. Well … hardly.

“Jimmy was the oldest in our family. He was born in 1948,” he recalled. “He was 19 years older than me. I was the youngest, born in 1967. So, when he suddenly and mysteriously died in 1972, I was only five years old and I didn’t really know him. In fact, one of my earliest memories of my life was his death. I only have shadowy memories of him as a person.”

For much of his young life, Peter thought his brother Jimmy had died in the war.

“But I gradually found out that he served his full tour in Vietnam and then came back to the United States. Within a few months, he was writing letters to my parents saying, ‘You’re never going to believe this, but I want to go back to Vietnam.'”

Keep in mind that this was about 1971; Vietnam was hell on earth and still a few years away from collapsing to the Viet Cong.

“But then almost exactly one year later, Jimmy was suddenly and mysteriously dead,” said Peter. “And that’s, sort of, where the story begins.”

Peter McDowell is bringing his film, "Jimmy in Saigon" to Idaho where two of his co-producers live. Just before its opening at The Flicks, McDowell visited with George Prentice.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

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Arts & Culture VietnamThe Flicks
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

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