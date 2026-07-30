West Bank faces escalating Israeli settler violence and surge in army checkpoints
The West Bank is buckling as Israeli settlers step up their attacks on Palestinians and the Israeli army sets up even more checkpoints.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The West Bank is buckling as Israeli settlers step up their attacks on Palestinians and the Israeli army sets up even more checkpoints.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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