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How accurate is Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 31, 2026 at 10:03 AM MDT

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of “The Odyssey” — the nearly 3,000-year-old Greek epic poem attributed to Homer — is raking in an epic box office haul. But how accurate is Nolan’s interpretation of Homer’s famous story?

Barbara Graziosi is a leading voice on Greek literature and the chair of the classics department at Princeton University. She joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss how Nolan’s film stacks up against other adaptations of “The Odyssey.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

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