Zoo Boise takes precaution as unhealthy air quality persists

Smoky air settling over Idaho is keeping many humans from going outside and doing things like walking, running or playing sports. But it can also have an affect on animals, which is why Zoo Boise is monitoring animal conditions and is ready to make changes as needed.

“Animal care and our animal welfare is always going to be top of our mind,” said Jeff Agosta, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Zoo Boise.

He said many of the animals always have access to indoor space, allowing them to choose where to spend their time, reducing their stress.

“We've set that up so that they have a space to go that is inside where guests can still have that opportunity to interact with them, hopefully be inspired by them and want to act to help their wild counterparts.”

Many of the newer habitats such as the Red Panda Passage, Gorongosa and the small Animal Kingdom exhibits are viewable from inside.

On the human side, he said the zoo can move some activities to indoor areas.

“But some of the animal encounters and our Butterflies in Bloom, we do have to close those early or not open them at all if the air quality is bad enough.”

Guests can check for closures by checking for signs outside of the zoo, monitoring social media or calling.

Making a visit to the park includes an automatic conservation fee built into admission to support wildlife conservation. People's contributions have helped support efforts like the Foothills Restoration Project, the Red Panda Network, Paso Pacifico and the Snow Leopard Trust.

Agosta said the Gorongosa National Park restoration project has been one of the zoo's biggest conservation successes.

“... Which was a park in Mozambique, Africa, which was destroyed by 30 years of war.”

The project helped more than wildlife, supporting the surrounding community.

“It's also investing in the people who live there to get them to understand the importance of sustainable farming, to give the girls that live there education, to give them, you know, empower the young women that are there, also about building in tourism so that they can have an economic success with the, with the park there as well."

Guests can also feed the beloved giraffes and goats or volunteer to support conservation efforts.