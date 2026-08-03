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Documentary tells the story of Flaco, the owl that escaped the Central Park Zoo

WBUR
Published August 3, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT
A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6, 2023. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Seth Wenig/AP
A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6, 2023. (Seth Wenig/AP)

An owl captivated New Yorkers and people around the world when it got free from the Central Park Zoo and made a life in the wild in the city. Flaco was a Eurasian eagle owl, the only one living outside of captivity in North America. The documentary “Wild Inside” tells the story of Flaco.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Penny Lane, the film’s director.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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